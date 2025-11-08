Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 356,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 48,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

