Andrew Greig Acquires 10,236,843 Shares of Elementos (ASX:ELT) Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig purchased 10,236,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,842,631.74.

Elementos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Get Elementos alerts:

Elementos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 14.5 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.