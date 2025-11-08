Andrew Greig Acquires 10,236,843 Shares of Elementos (ASX:ELT) Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig purchased 10,236,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,842,631.74.
Elementos Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
Elementos Company Profile
