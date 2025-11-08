First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,958 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $97,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 20,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $539,301.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,034,158 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,989.08. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,465.65. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $414,948. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.