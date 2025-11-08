Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,963.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

