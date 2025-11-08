Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday.

TMTNF opened at $114.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $118.43.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

