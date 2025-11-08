Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCMLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Holcim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Holcim stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

