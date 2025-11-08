Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Buys 613 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

