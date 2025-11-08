Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day moving average is $308.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

