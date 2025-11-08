Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,035 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

