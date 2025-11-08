Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Has $439,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

