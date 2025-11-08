First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 101,715 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,715 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:MOS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

