First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Position in TriMas Corporation $TRS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of TriMas worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.16 on Friday. TriMas Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriMas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

