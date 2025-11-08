Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 148.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 494.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.43 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

