First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Century Communities worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $5,509,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

