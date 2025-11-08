UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of UMH Properties worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,324,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,536,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 150,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,083,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,041.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,743 shares of company stock worth $155,097 and sold 175,249 shares worth $2,775,528. 8.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UMH

UMH Properties Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.00%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.