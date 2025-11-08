First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of American Woodmark worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 840,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 351,157 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

