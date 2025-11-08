Insider Selling: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) EVP Sells $3,723,876.72 in Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) EVP Lynnette Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

