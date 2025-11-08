Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Trading 18.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 43,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.40% of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

