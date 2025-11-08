MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Stock Position Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,719 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MGIC Investment worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MGIC Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,135 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after buying an additional 743,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

