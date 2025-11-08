Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

