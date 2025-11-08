EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

