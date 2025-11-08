iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.43 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

