First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Artivion worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AORT. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Artivion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $801,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,084. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

