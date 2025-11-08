JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. CONMED has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 352.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

