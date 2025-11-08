Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 1,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 1,179,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $73.62 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

