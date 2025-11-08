First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Arcosa worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $93,040,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,982,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 290,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after purchasing an additional 105,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ACA opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,572.78. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.