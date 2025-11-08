First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.28% of Astec Industries worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Research upgraded Astec Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.4%

ASTE opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $50.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Astec Industries

In other news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $117,955.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,559 shares in the company, valued at $734,695.98. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

