Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

