Longview Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Longview Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

