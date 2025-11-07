CryoPort FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CryoPort in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CryoPort’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

CryoPort Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 15.47. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,536.71. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,275 shares in the company, valued at $497,880.25. The trade was a 32.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CryoPort by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in CryoPort by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.