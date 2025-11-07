Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

