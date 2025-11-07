Biomea Fusion FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 398.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 474,862 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
