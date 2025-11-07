Biomea Fusion FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 398.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 474,862 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

