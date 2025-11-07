Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $367.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.