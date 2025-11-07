Savant Capital LLC Sells 199,469 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,469 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 2.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $99,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.