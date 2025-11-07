Innealta Capital LLC Sells 6,222 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211,000.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $97.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4176 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.