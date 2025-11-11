Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 633 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.