SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $235.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $199.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.45 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

