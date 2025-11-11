Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $596.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

