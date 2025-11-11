Macquarie Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.68 (ASX:MQGPD)

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.677 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 30th.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.