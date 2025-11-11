Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 13.0% increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pershing Square Stock Up 1.0%
LON PSH opened at GBX 4,778 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,655.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,218.61. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of GBX 3,067.94 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,858.
About Pershing Square
