SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 332.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

