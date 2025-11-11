Desjardins Issues Optimistic Estimate for TSE:AQN Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

AQN stock opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

