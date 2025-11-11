The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

NYSE GUT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

