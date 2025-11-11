The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
NYSE GUT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
