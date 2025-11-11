Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 24th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 20.0% increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $972.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.02 and a 200-day moving average of $652.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total transaction of $2,027,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,990,417.88. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $2,512,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.