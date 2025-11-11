Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of ABLLL opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

