Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,350,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

