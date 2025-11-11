Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is VeraBank N.A.’s 7th Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,746 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 359,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

