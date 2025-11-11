VeraBank N.A. Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

