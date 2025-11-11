Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.