Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $253,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 510,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,907,731.79. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $279,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $289,380.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $261,870.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $308,910.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $290,255.00.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

